Hillsborough, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsborough

Hillsborough News Alert
Hillsborough News Alert
 16 days ago

HILLSBOROUGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qfIX6_0aFR76Mi00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 81 °F, low 51 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 78 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Hillsborough, NC
