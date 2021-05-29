Daily Weather Forecast For Hillsborough

HILLSBOROUGH, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night High 81 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 61 °F, low 48 °F Breezy: 1 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 78 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 83 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



