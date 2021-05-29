Lakeport Police partners with Carfax
LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Police Department has partnered with Carfax to provide electronic copies of accident reports at crashdocs.org. Citizens involved in reportable traffic collisions in the city of Lakeport will soon be able to save time by obtaining traffic collision reports online with only the case number, date of the accident and their name rather than visiting the police department. However, getting them from the police station remains an option.lakeconews.com