Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lakeport, CA

Lakeport Police partners with Carfax

By Editor
Lake County News
 16 days ago

LAKEPORT, Calif. — The Lakeport Police Department has partnered with Carfax to provide electronic copies of accident reports at crashdocs.org. Citizens involved in reportable traffic collisions in the city of Lakeport will soon be able to save time by obtaining traffic collision reports online with only the case number, date of the accident and their name rather than visiting the police department. However, getting them from the police station remains an option.

lakeconews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeport, CA
Lakeport, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carfax#Lakeport Police#Crashdocs Org#Citizens
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Law Enforcement
Related
Lake County, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Worker at Geysers geothermal plant hospitalized with moderate burns

A worker at a geothermal plant in The Geysers east of Healdsburg was hospitalized Sunday after he was burned while on the job, Lake County Fire officials reported. An emergency call for medical help went out at 2:06 p.m. after the worker suffered moderate burns on the lower part of his body, according to Lake County Fire and Chief Paul Duncan of Cal Fire.
California Statenewsantaana.com

Face masks are still required in Calif. until June 15

The California Department of Public Health announced today that masks will still be required until June 15, when the State is expected to end most pandemic restrictions. Read more from the State Secretary of Health and Human Services:. https://www.chhs.ca.gov/blog/2021/05/17/statement-from-chhs-secretary-dr-mark-ghaly-on-mask-guidance/. The best way to protect yourself against the virus is to...