Daily Weather Forecast For Campbellsville

CAMPBELLSVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers then mostly cloudy during night High 56 °F, low 46 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 67 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 75 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 77 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.