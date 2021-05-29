Weather Forecast For Berea

BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Slight chance rain showers then slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 57 °F, low 48 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 1 to 5 mph



Monday, May 31 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 79 °F, low 59 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.