Berea, KY

Weather Forecast For Berea

Berea News Flash
Berea News Flash
 16 days ago

BEREA, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oxxhy_0aFR6t7v00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Slight chance rain showers then slight chance drizzle in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 57 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 46 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 79 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

