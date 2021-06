The Mid-Prairie Golden Hawk baseball and softball teams hit the road for West Branch Monday. The Golden Hawk baseball team is 8-2 on the year after an 18-8 win at Mt. Pleasant Friday where they led 14-0 after two innings and were led by four RBI nights each from Aidan Rath and Kayden Reinier. Mid-Prairie is ranked No. 8 in this week’s class 2A poll from the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association. For the year, the Hawks are hitting .366, fourth best in class 2A. They have a team ERA of 4.28. Individually, they are led by Rath, hitting .484 with 18 RBI and six homers, most in the state. On the mound, Alex Bean and Rath are both 2-0. Cain Brown is also unbeaten at 1-0. Brown has a 1.31ERA while Rath is at 0.54.