Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 59 °F, low 48 °F
- 6 to 14 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 63 °F, low 51 °F
- Windy: 26 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 67 °F, low 52 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.