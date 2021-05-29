Crescent City Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

CRESCENT CITY, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 59 °F, low 48 °F 6 to 14 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 63 °F, low 51 °F Windy: 26 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 54 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 52 °F Light wind



