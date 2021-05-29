Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Combat Sports

Chantelle Cameron vs. Melissa Hernandez fight odds, picks and prediction

Independent
 26 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe get a 10-round women's WBC super lightweight title bout Saturday in an undercard fight when Chantelle Cameron and Melissa Hernandez meet at Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas. The fight set for approximately 9 p.m. ET. Below, we break down the Cameron vs. Hernandez odds, with boxing picks and...

www.indeonline.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cameron
Person
Katie Taylor
Person
Chantelle Cameron
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat#Wbc#Dazn#Usa Today Sports#Ko Tko Technical#Sportsbookwire
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Combat Sports
News Break
USA Today
News Break
Twitter
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
Combat SportsBoxing Insider

Bob Arum Believes Gervonta Davis Has No Chance Against Josh Taylor: “I Don’t Think That Taylor Would Have Any Trouble With Him”

The sport of boxing can be a bit confusing at times. Just a few weeks ago, Josh Taylor claimed every world title at 140 pounds by defeating former unified champion Jose Ramirez. The two battled it out at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas, Nevada. Taylor would go on to drop Ramirez twice during their showdown before ultimately walking away with the win.
UFCCBS Sports

UFC 263: Adesanya vs. Vettori odds, predictions: MMA insider releases surprising fight card picks

Israel Adesanya will make the third defense of his middleweight title on Saturday night against third-ranked contender Marvin Vettori in the main event of UFC 263. Their battle tops the loaded UFC 263 fight card from Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. The main UFC 263 card is scheduled to start at 10 p.m. ET. Adesanya returns to middleweight for the first time since his bid to become a two-division champion came up short with a decision loss to light heavyweight king Jan Blachowicz. The surging Vettori hasn't lost since dropping a split decision to Adesanya in April 2018.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

UFC 263 odds: Paul Craig vs Jamahal Hill prediction, odds, and pick

The main card of UFC 263 kicks off with a highly anticipated matchup between two Lightheavyweight contenders. Paul Craig is set to take on the rising prospect Jamahal Hill, which has all of the fixings for an exciting bout. It’s time to continue our UFC 263 odds series with a Paul Craig-Jamahal Hill prediction and pick.
UFCPosted by
ClutchPoints

UFC 263 odds: Leon Edwards vs. Nate Diaz prediction, odds, and pick

This fight wasn’t originally supposed to be on this card, but after a delay, Leon Edwards will be taking on Nate Diaz at UFC 263. It’s a Welterweight matchup that has everything on the line. Edwards will likely receive a title shot if he wins, while Diaz is out to prove why he’s one of the greatest fighters in UFC history. It’s time to continue our UFC odds series with a Leon Edwards-Nate Diaz prediction and pick.
UFCAsbury Park Press

UFC 263: Movsar Evloev vs. Hakeem Dawodu odds, picks and prediction

In a featherweight bout on Saturday's preliminary card, Movsar Evloev and Hakeem Dawodu meet at UFC 263 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Below, we analyze the UFC 263 Evloev vs. Dawodu odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The early prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET on...
UFCNews-Herald

UFC 263: Drew Dober vs. Brad Riddell odds, picks and prediction

In a lightweight bout on Saturday's preliminary card, Drew Dober and Brad Riddell meet at UFC 263 at Gila River Arena in Glendale, Ariz. Below, we analyze the UFC 263 Dober vs. Riddell odds and lines, with picks and predictions. The early prelims kick off at 6 p.m. ET on...
Combat SportsBarnstable Patriot

Shakur Stevenson vs. Jeremiah Nakathila fight odds, picks and prediction

We get a 12-round WBO interim junior lightweight title bout Saturday when Shakur Stevenson and Jeremiah Nakathila meet at Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The fight is set for approximately 11:59 p.m. ET, with the undercard beginning at 10 p.m. ET. Below, we break down the Stevenson vs. Nakathila odds, with boxing picks and predictions. The fight card is televised on ESPN while streaming on fuboTV.
UFCtwinspires.com

UFC Fight Night: Oleinik vs. Spivak betting odds, preview, and pick

Aleksei Oleinik is trying to earn a landmark 60th win, but Sergey Spivak doesn’t intend to be on the wrong side of history. Their historic heavyweight clash serves as the co-feature of UFC Fight Night on Saturday, June 19, and we have the betting odds and pick you need ahead of their brawl.
Combat SportsUSA Today

Naoya Inoue vs. Michael Dasmarinas fight odds, picks and prediction

We get a 12-round IBF and WBA bantamweight title bout Saturday when Naoya Inoue and Michael Dasmarinas meet at the Virgin Hotels in Las Vegas. The fight will start at approximately 11 p.m. ET. Below, we break down the Inoue vs. Dasmarinas odds, with boxing picks and predictions. The fight card is televised on ESPN and ESPN+.
UFCMMA Fighting

What the Heck, Episode 64: Ovince Saint Preux, Rick Glenn, Shaun Al-Shatti and Talita Alencar

On this week’s edition of What the Heck, MMA Fighting’s Mike Heck (2:55) reacts to the big news of Ariel Helwani and The MMA Hour returning beginning Aug. 16. Then, Mike chats with Shaun Al-Shatti (7:03) to recap some of the top storylines coming out of this past weekend in the combat sports world—including Chan Sung Jung’s big win over Dan Ige in the UFC Vegas 29 headliner, where “The Korean Zombie” goes from here, and Anderson Silva’s decision win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. in his return to pro boxing.
Combat Sportsmmanews.com

Boxing Champion Claressa Shields Set For Second MMA Fight

The PFL has wasted little time booking Claressa Shields in her second pro MMA bout. Shields is the undisputed junior-middleweight champion of women’s boxing. She is regarded by many as the pound-for-pound best female boxer in the sport. Citing frustration over pay and recognition, Shields has crossed over into the world of MMA.
Combat Sportsproboxing-fans.com

Gervonta Davis vs Mario Barrios – Big Fight Preview & Predictions

Gervonta Davis, fresh off a stunning win last time out, moves up to Super Lightweight to challenge Mario Barrios for the WBA ‘Regular’ title in the main event. Both men come into the contest unbeaten in a combined 50 fights. Davis (24-0, KO23) arrives in Georgia as a two-weight world champion, having first reigned as IBF Super Featherweight champion in 2017, halting Jose Pedraza in seven rounds.
UFCSherdog

Bethe Correia to Face Karol Rosa at UFC Event on Oct. 2

If all goes as planned, Bethe Correia’s farewell bout will take place this fall. The former bantamweight challenger is expected to meet Karol Rosa at an Ultimate Fighting Championship event on Oct. 2. Combate was first to report the booking. The card takes place at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas and is headlined by a light heavyweight scrap between Thiago Santos and Johnny Walker.
Combat SportsThe Ring Magazine

Teofimo Lopez vs. George Kambosos Jr. postponed…again

The third time was not the charm for Teofimo Lopez. Multiple sources informed The Ring late Wednesday evening that the unified lightweight and Ring Magazine world champion will not face mandatory challenger George Kambosos Jr. on August 14 as initially planned. The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire was first to report that...
UFCDoc's Sports Service

Warlley Alves vs Ramazan Emeev Pick, 6/26/2021 Predictions UFC Vegas 30 Odds

Warlley Alves will face off against Ramazan Emeev at UFC Vegas 30 on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The opening line has Alves priced at +110 while Emeev is coming in at -130. Warlley Alves steps into the Octagon with a mark of 15-4-0. The 30-year-old steps on the scale at 170 lbs and comes in at 5'11". The orthodox fighter extends his reach 72". Ramazan "Gorets" Emeev measures 5'10" and tips the scales at 170 lbs. The southpaw fighter comes into this bout with a record of 20-4-0. The 34-year-old stretches 76". In terms of significant strikes, Warlley Alves is landing 3.09 per minute and Ramazan Emeev is landing 2.50 significant strikes per min. Alves lands 47% of the significant strikes he tries while Emeev is landing 45%. Regarding defending in the Octagon, Alves allows 3.62 significant strikes per min and "Gorets" absorbs 1.98. Alves also stops 50% of the significant strikes that are aimed in his direction while Emeev is able to defend against 66% of the shots thrown in his direction.