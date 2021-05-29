Manzo All’Olio, The Way Alice Gregori Makes It
“When cooking for a group of people, my ultimate goal is to transport them to Italy in one night,” says Alice Gregori, the Lombardi born-and-raised founder of Caponatina Lab, a catering and private dinner service in Menlo Park, in Northern California. “The area I’m from is a little off the radar for tourists, so I love to infuse some knowledge about my hometown into every event. As ‘mountain people,’ we have a very special way of welcoming outsiders into our homes, and I’m proud to be sharing that same spirit of hospitality with Californians.”www.lacucinaitaliana.com