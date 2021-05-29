Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

4-Day Weather Forecast For Sheridan

Posted by 
Sheridan Digest
Sheridan Digest
 16 days ago

SHERIDAN, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Dk4rP_0aFR6Rbh00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 39 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 70 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 51 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan Digest

Sheridan, WY
33
Followers
176
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sheridan Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data#Wy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sheridan, WYPosted by
Sheridan Digest

Sheridan is in for a sunny Tuesday — jump on it!

(SHERIDAN, WY) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sheridan. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Sheridan County, WYweather.gov

Hydrologic Outlook issued for Sheridan by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 12:52:00 MDT Expires: 2021-05-18 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Future Severity: Unknown Certainty: Possible Target Area: Sheridan Warm temperatures to bring increased flows on rivers and streams Warm temperatures will increase snowmelt across area mountains resulting in a significant increase in flows on rivers and streams by mid week. While flooding is not anticipated on larger rivers, there is a chance that some smaller streams could reach bankfull in the foothills, producing minor flooding. At the very least, stream flows will be much higher and faster with the increased snowmelt. Rises will first occur on smaller streams flowing out of the foothills, eventually arriving on larger rivers. The rate and strength of the water rises will be determined by how warm temperatures get over the mountains, as well as whether temperatures remain above freezing overnight. Any precipitation will result in strong and sudden increases. Bank erosion will increase as stream flows increase, making river banks unstable. For those living near waterways, this may be the last chance to finalize preparations for runoff season. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. Activities near waterways should be completed as soon as possible. Those planning recreation activities on or near the water, should be prepared for changing conditions and significantly higher and faster flows. Please report any flooding to local law enforcement and have them relay the report to the National Weather Service.
Wyoming Stateoilcity.news

Warming temps and fewer storms expected Sunday for Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo — Near seasonal temperatures and scattered afternoon evening thunderstorms —though fewer than Saturday— are expected in Wyoming Sunday, said the National Weather Service (NWS) in Riverton. Severe storms producing 1-inch hail and 60 mph could impact the far south and Southwest portions of the state. Casper sees a...