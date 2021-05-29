Cancel
Watertown, SD

Jump on Watertown’s rainy forecast today

Watertown News Watch
 16 days ago

(WATERTOWN, SD) Saturday is set to be rainy in Watertown, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Watertown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zAyEP_0aFR6Kfq00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 59 °F, low 46 °F
    • Windy: 24 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 74 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 76 °F, low 53 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Watertown News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

City
Watertown, SD
