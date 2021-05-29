West. Plains Weather Forecast
WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 71 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 71 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.