West. Plains Weather Forecast

West Plains News Beat
 16 days ago

WEST. PLAINS, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38dF9W_0aFR6IuO00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 43 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 56 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 71 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

