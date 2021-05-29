What to Watch on Saturday: Lifetime movie warns against crossing the wrong kid

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) Superior sequel with slapstick violence pokes fun at itself. “Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway” is an edgy, action-packed sequel, loosely based on Beatrix Potter’s books, with plenty of comic violence that may prove too much for younger kids. Although Peter (voiced by James Corden) has learned from the mistakes of the first movie — he now protects Mr. McGregor’s (Domhnall Gleeson) tomato garden, stopping others from stealing the produce — he falls in with a gang of criminal animals. This leads to various violent altercations, including punching and kicking people in the face, although there is no sense of any lasting injuries. Animals are seen caged in a pet store, and in another scene humans attempt to capture and hurt the rabbits. There is an unsettling moment when a pig is hung by the waist with a rope, though it turns out to be a prank on Peter. The language is mild, but a character is called a “sissy.” Bea (Rose Byrne) almost succumbs to selling her stories about Peter after she is offered a lot of money, and even a movie adaptation. But she decides, after much temptation, not to give up her morals for materialistic goods. One of the rabbits is seen eating sweets and subsequently has a druglike experience. When she goes without, she even suffers withdrawal symptoms. Although many of the characters stray from what’s right, they eventually realize the error of their ways. (85 minutes)