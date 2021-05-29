Cancel
Summit County, UT

Letters, May 29-June 1: Summit County’s educators deserve credit for persevering through a challenging year

Park Record
 16 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEveryone has an opinion about education, especially because we all have some type of our own experience as a student. The onset of the pandemic presented a no-win situation for our communities’ board members and administrators where many hard decisions were made — some not popular at the time. As a parent living through the challenge of educating my child and trying to make the best decision for his educational journey, I want to express my deepest appreciation for the talented educators, including district administrators and the local governing boards.

