Letters, May 29-June 1: Summit County’s educators deserve credit for persevering through a challenging year

Everyone has an opinion about education, especially because we all have some type of our own experience as a student. The onset of the pandemic presented a no-win situation for our communities’ board members and administrators where many hard decisions were made — some not popular at the time. As a parent living through the challenge of educating my child and trying to make the best decision for his educational journey, I want to express my deepest appreciation for the talented educators, including district administrators and the local governing boards.