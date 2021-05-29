Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Keene, NH

Keene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Keene Times
Keene Times
 16 days ago

KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1krq2F_0aFR67He00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 52 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Rain

    • High 54 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Keene Times

Keene Times

Keene, NH
41
Followers
218
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With Keene Times, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Keene, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Nh#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Rainy forecast for Keene? Jump on it!

(KEENE, NH) A rainy grey blanket is set to settle over Keene Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Sunbreak Thursday — tackle it with these activities

(KEENE, NH) The forecast is calling for sun today in Keene. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Keene weather: 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keene: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night; Saturday, May 22: Chance rain showers in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night;
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Get weather-ready — Keene’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Keene: Tuesday, May 18: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night;
Keene, NHPosted by
Keene Times

Monday rain in Keene: Ideas to make the most of it

(KEENE, NH) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Keene Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.