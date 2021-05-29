Keene Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
KEENE, NH(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Rain in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 52 °F, low 41 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Rain
- High 54 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Rain showers likely in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 66 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night
- High 75 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
