Batesville Weather Forecast

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 48 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Black River At Black Rock. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall to a stage near 15.2 feet on Tuesday. However, additional rain is forecast, continue to monitor future forecasts. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 16.1 Mon 10 AM 15.2 14.8 14.8 **Falling**