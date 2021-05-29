Cancel
Batesville, AR

Batesville Weather Forecast

Batesville Updates
Batesville Updates
 16 days ago

BATESVILLE, AR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 68 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 75 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 76 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Batesville, AR
With Batesville Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

Batesville Updates

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BATESVILLE, AR) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Batesville Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Independence County, ARweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Independence, Jackson, Lawrence by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 10:32:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:45:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. A Flood Warning means that flooding is imminent or occurring. All interested parties should take necessary precautions immediately. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. River forecasts are based on current conditions and rainfall forecasted to occur over the next 48 hours. During periods of flooding...Evening forecasts are reissued with updated rainfall forecasts. Observed and forecasted stage data plots are available on our Advanced Hydrologic Prediction Service web page at... www.weather.gov/lzk Under the Current Conditions section...Select River and Lakes AHPS. Target Area: Independence; Jackson; Lawrence The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in Arkansas Black River At Black Rock affecting Jackson, Independence and Lawrence Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until further notice The Flood Warning continues for the Black River At Black Rock. * Until further notice. * At 10:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.1 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to continue to fall to a stage near 15.2 feet on Tuesday. However, additional rain is forecast, continue to monitor future forecasts. * Impact...At 17.0 feet, Low lying cultivated land and pastures in Lawrence, Jackson, and Independence counties flood. Fld Observed Forecast 1 PM Crest Location Stg Stg Day/Time Tue Wed Thu Crest Time Date Black River Black Rock 14.0 16.1 Mon 10 AM 15.2 14.8 14.8 **Falling**