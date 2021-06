Shortly before 5 p.m. yesterday Massachusetts State Police patrols and Falmouth Police responded to the Steamship Authority in Falmouth for a reported sexual assault that allegedly occurred on the ferry from Martha’s Vineyard to Woods Hole. After the ferry docked at Woods Hole, the alleged victim, an 18-year-old woman, reported the sexual assault to Falmouth Police. Meanwhile, the suspect, later identified as BRUNO SANCHES DEJESUS, 20, of Dorchester, left the dock as a passenger in a commercial box truck. A description of the truck was broadcast and a Trooper from the Bourne Barracks located and stopped the vehicle on Route 28 north in Falmouth.