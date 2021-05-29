Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Our Week in Politics & Culture: MDW Vibes & MGT's Bullsh*t

btrtoday.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSummer is right around the corner, and this weekend marks the unofficial start. Some things never change—Marjorie Taylor-Green spewing antisemitic nonsense, Democrats capitulating to Republicans, legacy media calling for more police—but that doesn’t mean we can’t reflect on some of the better things that brought us here, like Memorial Day-themed reading (and listening) lists and summer movie previews. Even bad roommate stories are fair game. Just don’t bunk with Bernie Sanders—turns out that guy is a total tyrant when it comes to accommodations. You’ll see what we mean.

www.btrtoday.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Bernie Sanders
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mdw Vibes Mgt#Democrats#Republicans#The La Times#Radio Dispatch#Washington Post#Pride#Ap#Black Americans#Palestinians#Breakthru Radio Weekly#Btrtoday#Video Dispatch#The New York Times#Lgbtqia#Congressional#Chuck Schumer Co#Doj#Ringer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
News Break
Arts
News Break
Democratic Party
Related
EntertainmentPOLITICO

The nation’s cartoonists on the week in politics

Every week political cartoonists throughout the country and across the political spectrum apply their ink-stained skills to capture the foibles, memes, hypocrisies and other head-slapping events in the world of politics. The fruits of these labors are hundreds of cartoons that entertain and enrage readers of all political stripes. Here's an offering of the best of this week's crop, picked fresh off the Toonosphere. Edited by Matt Wuerker.
Politicsbtrtoday.com

Our Week in Politics & Culture: Reproductive Rights & Filibuster Fallacies

Memorial Day made it a short week, but that doesn’t mean we can’t get back into some routines. Yeah, publishing awesome artist interviews is a part of that. So are movie reviews, current events, and even food rankings. Some of the routines are a little more frustrating, though. Joe Biden letting the public option fall by the wayside, for instance. Or Kyrsten Sinema using completely warped logic to defend keeping the filibuster in place. It’s the same old story with Democrats, which means writing and talking about it is part of our routine too. And in case that’s too heavy, we’ve got some Irish Matt LeBlanc memes and Trump’s dead blog to lighten the mood.
U.S. Politicsnativenewsonline.net

Native News Weekly: D.C. Political Briefs

Each week, Native News Online brings you the latest Indian Country news and moves from Washington, D.C. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland Delivers Her Bears Ears and Grand Staircase National Monuments Recommendations to President Biden. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland has submitted her recommendations on the Bears Ears and Grand Staircase on...
PoliticsCounter Punch

Why Fox News Claims ‘They’ are Destroying ‘White Culture’

I’m struggling to explain why a Fox News host would say to the American people, “they’re trying to take down the white culture!”. But first, let me back up. Democracies don’t turn into fascist oligarchies by being invaded or losing wars. It always happens from within, and is always driven by an alliance between demagogic, populist politicians and some of the very wealthiest people in society.
POTUSThe Guardian

Barack Obama warns Republicans will kill US democracy in ‘series of steps’

Americans should be worried that the Republican party “is willing to embrace a way of thinking about our democracy that would be unrecognisable and unacceptable even five years ago”, Barack Obama said on Monday. The former president warned Americans “to recognise that the path towards an undemocratic America is not...
PoliticsOrlando Sentinel

We must love our neighbors despite political differences | Commentary

Like you, perhaps, I have learned to appreciate walks. During my year of profound quarantine, I was grateful for breezes, for good weather, for my neighborhood and my neighbors. A walk moves your body, your mind and your emotions. You forget, however briefly, the thing that weighs you down. The people in my community made room for me on the sidewalk and smiled as we passed. We were, it felt, all in this together.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Obama: Fox News viewers 'perceive a different reality' than other Americans

Former President Obama says that Fox News and the proliferation of social media have increased the current political divide in America. "I think a lot of that has to do with changes in how people get information," Obama said during an interview with The 19th published on Monday. "I’ve spoken about this before, but if you watch Fox News, you perceive a different reality than if you read The New York Times. And those differences have been amplified by social media, which allows people to live in bubbles with other people who think like them."
POTUSWashington Times

‘I was right’: Donald Trump sounds off

Former President Donald Trump has offered a handy summary of recent political developments, investigations and media coverage which suggests his perceptions about certain matters were correct. Mr. Trump suggests that analysts and rivals are changing their tune about his time in office. “Have you noticed that they are now admitting...
Presidential ElectionWashington Post

We should rethink how we think about Vice President Harris

Much of the press coverage and broader narrative about Vice President Harris is embedded with two assumptions: She is a uniquely interesting figure in U.S. politics, and she is a bad politician. Both of these are wrong. News outlets didn’t have beat reporters who focused largely on covering Dick Cheney,...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

The perilous journeys of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris

(CNN) — "Wailing in fear," the crew of Odysseus' boat row toward two "enormous crags." To starboard was the cave of Scylla, a "terrible, savage, wild" creature with 12 legs, six "long swaying necks, a hideous head on each ... barbed with a triple row of fangs." To port was "awesome Charybdis," a treacherous whirlpool. As the panicked sailors stare at the churning water, six of their number are snatched by the monster and swallowed up.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Newsweek

Mike Lindell Claims Election Audits Will Prove Trump Won by 12 Million Votes

MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell claims vote audits will prove former President Donald Trump won the 2020 presidential election by 12 million votes. In reality, Trump lost the national popular vote to President Joe Biden by a little over 7 million votes, approximately 74.2 million to 81.2 million, while losing in the Electoral College by 74 certified votes. Lindell disagrees, telling Rolling Stone during his MAGA Frank Free Speech rally in Wisconsin on Saturday vote audits in all 50 states would prove otherwise and lead to Trump's reinstatement as president.