Our Week in Politics & Culture: MDW Vibes & MGT's Bullsh*t
Summer is right around the corner, and this weekend marks the unofficial start. Some things never change—Marjorie Taylor-Green spewing antisemitic nonsense, Democrats capitulating to Republicans, legacy media calling for more police—but that doesn’t mean we can’t reflect on some of the better things that brought us here, like Memorial Day-themed reading (and listening) lists and summer movie previews. Even bad roommate stories are fair game. Just don’t bunk with Bernie Sanders—turns out that guy is a total tyrant when it comes to accommodations. You’ll see what we mean.www.btrtoday.com