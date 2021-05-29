Chantelle Cameron vs. Melissa Hernandez fight odds, picks and prediction

Warlley Alves will face off against Ramazan Emeev at UFC Vegas 30 on Saturday, June 26, 2021. The opening line has Alves priced at +110 while Emeev is coming in at -130. Warlley Alves steps into the Octagon with a mark of 15-4-0. The 30-year-old steps on the scale at 170 lbs and comes in at 5'11". The orthodox fighter extends his reach 72". Ramazan "Gorets" Emeev measures 5'10" and tips the scales at 170 lbs. The southpaw fighter comes into this bout with a record of 20-4-0. The 34-year-old stretches 76". In terms of significant strikes, Warlley Alves is landing 3.09 per minute and Ramazan Emeev is landing 2.50 significant strikes per min. Alves lands 47% of the significant strikes he tries while Emeev is landing 45%. Regarding defending in the Octagon, Alves allows 3.62 significant strikes per min and "Gorets" absorbs 1.98. Alves also stops 50% of the significant strikes that are aimed in his direction while Emeev is able to defend against 66% of the shots thrown in his direction.