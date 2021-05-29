Colombians ‘save the evidence’ as they denounce social media censorship of protests
This story was originally published on Meedan, and an edited version is re-published on Global Voices. Colombian protesters have denounced social media platforms’ censorship of their posts about the country's “paro nacional” (“national strike”)—ongoing anti-government demonstrations. This includes internet disruption in Cali, one of the major sites of the protests. To strike back at this censorship, a number of initiatives have emerged that aim to preserve the memory of this historic moment; this is crucial as it guarantees the independence of the historical content from platforms’ servers and content moderation policies.globalvoices.org