Oxford, NC

Jump on Oxford’s rainy forecast today

Oxford Journal
 16 days ago

(OXFORD, NC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Oxford Saturday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with a rainy Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oxford:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sloYr_0aFR5uu100

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night

    • High 80 °F, low 52 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night

    • High 60 °F, low 47 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 53 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 83 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

