Greenwood, MS

Greenwood Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Greenwood News Beat
 16 days ago

GREENWOOD, MS(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m5Co5_0aFR5t1I00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 72 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 77 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 87 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

