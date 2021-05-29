Cancel
Athens, TN

Take advantage of Saturday's cloudy forecast in Athens

Athens Digest
Athens Digest
 16 days ago

(ATHENS, TN.) A cloudy grey blanket is set to settle over Athens Saturday, but that doesn’t have to put a damper on getting things done. Make the most of it with one of these ideas — or use them as inspiration to come up with your own plan to beat the grey.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Athens:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dHr4v_0aFR5nyA00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 66 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 82 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 84 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

