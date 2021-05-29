Daily Weather Forecast For Brownwood
BROWNWOOD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 79 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 80 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 78 °F, low 65 °F
- 10 to 15 mph wind
Tuesday, June 1
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.