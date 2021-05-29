Cancel
Brownwood, TX

Daily Weather Forecast For Brownwood

Brownwood Dispatch
BROWNWOOD, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hxS96_0aFR5d8u00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers and thunderstorms likely then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 79 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 80 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 78 °F, low 65 °F
    • 10 to 15 mph wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 78 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brownwood, TX
With Brownwood Dispatch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(BROWNWOOD, TX) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Brownwood Monday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Get weather-ready — Brownwood’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Brownwood: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely during night; Tuesday, May 18: Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms;
Severe Storms Expected Tonight Plus Flash Flooding

According to KOXE Meteorologist Randy Turner, storms are forecast to develop prior to sunset in the Brown and Coleman county area and may quickly become severe. “I encourage everyone to monitor for severe storms which will be capable of large hail, damaging wind and very heavy rain. Isolated tornadoes are also possible and can’t be ruled out,” Turner said. Other storms are forecast to develop between Abilene and Lubbock and would tend to move into the Brownwood area into the overnight hours.
Flood Advisory issued for Brown by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 03:20:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads. Target Area: Brown The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southern Brown County in west central Texas Southern Coleman County in west central Texas Northern McCulloch County in west central Texas Northwestern San Saba County in west central Texas * Until 1130 AM CDT. * At 937 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Blanket, Winchell, Trickham, Brookesmith, Elm Grove, Placid, Waldrip, Camp Bowie, Gouldbusk, Skeeterville, Lohn, Voss, Stacy and Zephyr. This will affect low water crossings in Brownwood, as well as rural areas of southern Brown and Coleman counties, as well as northern McCulloch and San Saba counties.
Strong to severe weather heading into the Texas Hill Country

The National Weather Service Austin and San Antonio TX are forecasting a hazardous weather outlook is for South-Central Texas in the following counties;. Llano – Burnet – Williamson – Val Verde – Edwards – Real – Kerr – Bandera – Gillespie – Kendall – Blanco – Hays – Travis – Bastrop – Lee – Kinney – Uvalde – Medina – Bexar – Comal – Guadalupe – Caldwell – Fayette – Maverick – Zavala – Frio – Atascosa – Wilson – Karnes – Gonzales – De Witt – Lavaca – Dimmit.
Flash Flood Watch issued for Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 19:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-18 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Instruction: You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. Target Area: Brown; Callahan; Coleman; Fisher; Haskell; Jones; Mason; McCulloch; Nolan; San Saba; Shackelford; Taylor; Throckmorton FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of west central Texas, including the following areas, Brown, Callahan, Coleman, Fisher, Haskell, Jones, Mason, McCulloch, Nolan, San Saba, Shackelford, Taylor and Throckmorton. * From 7 PM CDT this evening through Tuesday morning. * Additional rainfall of 1 to 3 inches in the watch area tonight on top of already saturated soils may lead to flash flooding. * Flooding may occur in urban and poor drainage areas. Heavy rainfall may also cause flooding of creeks, streams and rivers.