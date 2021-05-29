Cancel
Vernal, UT

Vernal Weather Forecast

Vernal Daily
 16 days ago

VERNAL, UT(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3l9sYD_0aFR5cGB00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 81 °F, low 52 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 48 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 50 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

With Vernal Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

