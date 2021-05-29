Cancel
Mattoon, IL

Lincolnland Hospice hosts special memory event for children

By Clint Walker
Journal Gazette and Times Courier
 16 days ago

MATTOON — Lincolnland Hospice of Sarah Bush Lincoln is hosting its 21st annual Memory Day, a program geared toward children who have experienced the death of a loved one. Memory Day will focus on the cherished memories that children have of special people they have lost in their lives. The program is set for 9:30 a.m. on Saturday, June 12, in the lobby of Prairie Pavilion 2, located at 1004 Health Center Dr., Mattoon. During the event, children take part in a “bubble celebration” to pay tribute to their special loved ones, as well as other activities.

