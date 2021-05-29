Gainesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
GAINESVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly cloudy then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 75 °F, low 64 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers and thunderstorms likely in the day; while showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 77 °F, low 63 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 76 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.