Troy, AL

Weather Forecast For Troy

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 16 days ago

TROY, AL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3s9vQU_0aFR5Wuh00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 54 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 81 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 87 °F, low 62 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Troy, AL
