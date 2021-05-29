Marshfield Weather Forecast

MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 64 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 3 to 7 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 63 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night High 70 °F, low 48 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 74 °F, low 51 °F Light wind



