Marshfield Weather Forecast
MARSHFIELD, WI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Widespread frost then sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 40 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly clear during night
- High 70 °F, low 48 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Light wind
