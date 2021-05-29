Weather Forecast For Abingdon
ABINGDON, VA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night
- High 62 °F, low 48 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 60 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 74 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 78 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.