Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sonora, CA

Sonora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Posted by 
Sonora Journal
Sonora Journal
 16 days ago

SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16rAhG_0aFR5TGW00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 96 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Sonora Journal

Sonora Journal

Sonora, CA
51
Followers
179
Post
8K+
Views
ABOUT

With Sonora Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sonora, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Take advantage of Friday sun in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Sonora. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Seize the day (even if it’s raining)

(SONORA, CA) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Sonora Friday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Weather outlook: The next 4 days in Sonora

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sonora: Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Saturday, May 22: Slight chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Sonora, CAPosted by
Sonora Journal

Get weather-ready — Sonora’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Sonora: Tuesday, May 18: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Wednesday, May 19: Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night; Thursday, May 20: Sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers then partly cloudy during night; Friday, May 21: Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night;
Alpine County, CAweather.gov

Special Weather Statement issued for Motherlode, West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-16 13:19:00 PDT Expires: 2021-05-16 16:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Motherlode; West Slope Northern Sierra Nevada A STRONG THUNDERSTORM WILL AFFECT NORTHEASTERN PLACER COUNTY At 322 PM PDT, a strong thunderstorm was located 10 miles southwest of Sugarbowl Ski Resort, or 10 miles south of Cisco, slowly moving south at 5 mph. Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail are possible with this storm. Locations impacted include Sugarbowl Ski Resort. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm, and may cause localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.