Sonora Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SONORA, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 7 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 96 °F, low 67 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.