Madisonville, KY

Madisonville Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
 16 days ago

MADISONVILLE, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aEJq1_0aFR5Pjc00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 61 °F, low 44 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 71 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 77 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

