Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Marion, IL

4-Day Weather Forecast For Marion

Posted by 
Marion News Beat
Marion News Beat
 16 days ago

MARION, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YeWiV_0aFR5O6700

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 62 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 71 °F, low 49 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 75 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Marion News Beat

Marion News Beat

Marion, IL
100
Followers
183
Post
12K+
Views
ABOUT

With Marion News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Marion, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Data#Il Lrb#Newsbreak#Chance Rain Showers#Rain#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Marion, ILPosted by
Marion News Beat

Get weather-ready — Marion’s 4-day outlook

Here’s the forecast for the next four days in Marion: Sunday, May 16: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Monday, May 17: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Tuesday, May 18: Chance Showers And Thunderstorms; Wednesday, May 19: Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night;