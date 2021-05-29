Cancel
Jacksonville, IL

Jacksonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Jacksonville Bulletin
Jacksonville Bulletin
JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1xP8yL_0aFR5MKf00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 9 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 70 °F, low 54 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night

    • High 70 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 3 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 72 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Jacksonville Bulletin, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

