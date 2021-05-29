Jacksonville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
JACKSONVILLE, IL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 64 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 70 °F, low 54 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers in the day; while chance rain showers during night
- High 70 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 3 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Rain Showers
- High 72 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
