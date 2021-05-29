3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s sunny forecast in Americus
(AMERICUS, GA) The forecast is calling for sun today in Americus. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast.
Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.
Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.
Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Americus:
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 56 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 89 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.