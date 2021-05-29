Cancel
Gallup, NM

Daily Weather Forecast For Gallup

Gallup Today
Gallup Today
 16 days ago

GALLUP, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U56PZ_0aFR5KZD00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 41 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 44 °F
    • 5 to 15 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 44 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 78 °F, low 46 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gallup, NM
ABOUT

With Gallup Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

