Daily Weather Forecast For Gallup
GALLUP, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 85 °F, low 41 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 83 °F, low 44 °F
- 5 to 15 mph wind
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 44 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 78 °F, low 46 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.