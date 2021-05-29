Weather Forecast For Clinton

CLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 87 °F, low 58 °F 5 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 67 °F, low 51 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 83 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 87 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



