Clinton, NC

Weather Forecast For Clinton

Clinton Voice
 16 days ago

CLINTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0aFR5Inl00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 87 °F, low 58 °F
    • 5 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Chance rain showers in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 67 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 83 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Clinton Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

