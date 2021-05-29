Immokalee Daily Weather Forecast
IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 92 °F, low 67 °F
- 1 to 12 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 91 °F, low 67 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 92 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 7 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 89 °F, low 68 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.