Immokalee Daily Weather Forecast

IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 92 °F, low 67 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Sunday, May 30 Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 91 °F, low 67 °F Breezy: 0 to 6 mph



Monday, May 31 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 92 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



Tuesday, June 1 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 89 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



