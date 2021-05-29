Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Immokalee, FL

Immokalee Daily Weather Forecast

Posted by 
Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 16 days ago

IMMOKALEE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vxbsM_0aFR5Hv200

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 92 °F, low 67 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 91 °F, low 67 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 92 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Showers And Thunderstorms Likely

    • High 89 °F, low 68 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 8 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee Journal

Immokalee, FL
41
Followers
213
Post
5K+
Views
ABOUT

With Immokalee Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Immokalee, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Weather Data#Newsbreak#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Immokalee, FLPosted by
Immokalee Journal

Sunbreak Monday — tackle it with these activities

(IMMOKALEE, FL) The forecast is calling for sun today in Immokalee. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.