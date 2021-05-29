Cancel
Brenham, TX

4-Day Weather Forecast For Brenham

Brenham News Watch
Brenham News Watch
 16 days ago

BRENHAM, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W8Z3A_0aFR5EGr00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 85 °F, low 68 °F
    • Light wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 86 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Slight Chance Rain Showers then Slight Chance Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 87 °F, low
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Brenham, TX
