Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Picayune, MS

Saturday has sun for Picayune — 3 ways to make the most of it

Posted by 
Picayune News Alert
Picayune News Alert
 16 days ago

(PICAYUNE, MS) Sun alert! Get out and take advantage of the sun today with one of these unique ideas, or use them as inspiration for your own planning with our four-day forecast, based on NWS data.

Have a picnic: Especially in the era of COVID-19 restrictions, a novel way to safely engage in the beloved pastime of a shared meal can be hard to find. Why not get creative and meet a friend somewhere pretty with a basketful of snacks and a blanket? Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.

Try a new hobby: Starting a new hobby can be intimidating at times, even hard, but there aren’t many better ways to bust through that barrier than knowing that at least you’ll be warm and comfortable while you take a shot at your next pursuit. Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with a sunny Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Picayune:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aFR5DO800

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 87 °F, low 63 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 89 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Picayune News Alert

Picayune News Alert

Picayune, MS
97
Followers
182
Post
9K+
Views
ABOUT

With Picayune News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Picayune, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Sun#Picnic#Snacks#Inspiration#Experimentation#Gathering Sizes#Today#Nws Data
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
Picayune, MSPosted by
Picayune News Alert

Sun forecast for Picayune — 3 ways to hit it head-on

(PICAYUNE, MS) The forecast is calling for sun today in Picayune. Here are three ideas for how to make the most of it, along with a four-day forecast. Have a picnic: With COVID-19 restrictions lingering around the country, this beloved pastime has taken on new relevance. Meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks and a blanket can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes.
Hancock County, MSweather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Hancock, Pearl River by NWS

Effective: 2021-05-17 08:26:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-19 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hancock; Pearl River The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Bogalusa affecting Pearl River, Hancock, Washington and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Mississippi...Louisiana Pearl River Near Pearl River affecting Pearl River, Hancock and St. Tammany Counties. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Wednesday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Pearl River Near Pearl River. * Until Wednesday evening. * At 8:00 AM CDT Monday the stage was 16.0 feet. * Flood stage is 14.0 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is cresting and will begin to fall by tonight. The river is forecast to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon. * Impact...At 16.0 feet, Lower portions of streets in River Gardens Subdivision will begin to flood. Secondary roads to the river and throughout Honey Island Swamp will remain inundated. Property in the vicinity of the gage is flooded threatening about 20 homes along the left bank. The Bogue Chitto National Wildlife Refuge will be closed to hunting at the 15.5 foot stage.