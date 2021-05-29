Cancel
Twentynine Palms, CA

Twentynine Palms Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Twentynine Palms Journal
 16 days ago

TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GpfEr_0aFR5CVP00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 70 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 73 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 100 °F, low 74 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 101 °F, low 76 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Twentynine Palms, CA
