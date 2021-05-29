Cancel
Lancaster, CA

4-Day Weather Forecast For Lancaster

Lancaster Daily
 16 days ago

LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CzR1a_0aFR5Ajx00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 85 °F, low 62 °F
    • Windy: 35 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 94 °F, low 67 °F
    • Windy: 30 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 97 °F, low 69 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 98 °F, low 71 °F
    • Light wind

Don't forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

With Lancaster Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We're talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers.

