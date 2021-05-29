4-Day Weather Forecast For Lancaster
LANCASTER, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 85 °F, low 62 °F
- Windy: 35 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 94 °F, low 67 °F
- Windy: 30 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 97 °F, low 69 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 98 °F, low 71 °F
- Light wind
