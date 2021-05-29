Daily Weather Forecast For Evansville
EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 60 °F, low 45 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 73 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 1 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance Rain Showers
- High 78 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
