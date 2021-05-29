Cancel
Evansville, IN

Daily Weather Forecast For Evansville

Posted by 
Evansville Today
Evansville Today
 16 days ago

EVANSVILLE, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w1I3f_0aFR59wT00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy drizzle then cloudy in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 45 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 10 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 73 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 1 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 77 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance Rain Showers

    • High 78 °F, low 61 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

ABOUT

With Evansville Today, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

