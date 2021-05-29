Daily Weather Forecast For Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night High 90 °F, low 65 °F Windy: 23 mph



Sunday, May 30 Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 76 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 3 to 8 mph



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 82 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night High 84 °F, low 65 °F Light wind



