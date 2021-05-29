Cancel
Wilmington, NC

Daily Weather Forecast For Wilmington

Wilmington Updates
Wilmington Updates
 16 days ago

WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0aFR583k00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 90 °F, low 65 °F
    • Windy: 23 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 76 °F, low 55 °F
    • Breezy: 3 to 8 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 82 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night

    • High 84 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Wilmington, NC
ABOUT

With Wilmington Updates, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

