Daily Weather Forecast For Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny then chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms during night
- High 90 °F, low 65 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, May 30
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 76 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 8 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 82 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
