Oceanside, CA

3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Oceanside

Posted by 
Oceanside Times
Oceanside Times
 16 days ago

(OCEANSIDE, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oceanside:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Px6TT_0aFR56II00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly Cloudy

    • High 63 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 63 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 65 °F, low 60 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 66 °F, low 61 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

