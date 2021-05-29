3 ideas for jumping on Saturday’s cloudy forecast in Oceanside
(OCEANSIDE, CA.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Saturday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.
Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.
Yard work: Who likes baking under the sun while they rake leaves or mow the lawn? Keep it cool by stacking heavy yard work tasks on overcast days.
Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.
Along with clouds Saturday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Oceanside:
Saturday, May 29
Mostly Cloudy
- High 63 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Sunday, May 30
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 63 °F, low 59 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 65 °F, low 60 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 66 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.