Weather Forecast For Erie

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Saturday, May 29 Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 56 °F, low 54 °F Windy: 28 mph



Sunday, May 30 Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night High 60 °F, low 51 °F 1 to 12 mph wind



Monday, May 31 Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night High 64 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Tuesday, June 1 Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night High 69 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.