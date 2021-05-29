Cancel
Erie, PA

Weather Forecast For Erie

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 16 days ago

ERIE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aFR55PZ00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 56 °F, low 54 °F
    • Windy: 28 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Partly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 60 °F, low 51 °F
    • 1 to 12 mph wind

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night

    • High 64 °F, low 57 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Mostly sunny then slight chance rain showers in the day; while slight chance rain showers during night

    • High 69 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Erie, PA
With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

