4-Day Weather Forecast For Eugene
EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 80 °F, low 49 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 84 °F, low 50 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
Monday, May 31
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 86 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Sunny in the day; while clear during night
- High 91 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
