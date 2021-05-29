Cancel
Eugene, OR

4-Day Weather Forecast For Eugene

Eugene Voice
Eugene Voice
 16 days ago

EUGENE, OR(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RxsAi_0aFR52lO00

  • Saturday, May 29

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Windy: 21 mph

  • Sunday, May 30

    Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 84 °F, low 50 °F
    • Windy: 22 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 86 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Sunny in the day; while clear during night

    • High 91 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Eugene, OR
With Eugene Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Related