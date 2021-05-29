Brownsville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
BROWNSVILLE, TX(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 89 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Monday, May 31
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 77 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then mostly cloudy during night
- High 90 °F, low 76 °F
- Windy: 22 mph
