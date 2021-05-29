Cancel
Gainesville, FL

Gainesville Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Gainesville News Flash
Gainesville News Flash
 16 days ago

GAINESVILLE, FL(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

  • Saturday, May 29

    Patchy fog then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms during night

    • High 88 °F, low 64 °F
    • 2 to 13 mph wind

  • Sunday, May 30

    Patchy fog then mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night

    • High 90 °F, low 64 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Monday, May 31

    Sunny then slight chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while slight chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 67 °F
    • Light wind

  • Tuesday, June 1

    Chance showers and thunderstorms in the day; while chance showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy during night

    • High 90 °F, low 66 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Gainesville, FL
