Chattanooga Weather Forecast
CHATTANOOGA, TN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 69 °F, low 51 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, May 30
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 76 °F, low 53 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 84 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Tuesday, June 1
Partly sunny in the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance rain showers during night
- High 87 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
