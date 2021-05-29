4-Day Weather Forecast For Augusta
AUGUSTA, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Saturday, May 29
Slight chance rain showers then partly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 87 °F, low 59 °F
- 8 to 13 mph wind
Sunday, May 30
Mostly sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 81 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 6 mph
Monday, May 31
Sunny in the day; while mostly clear during night
- High 87 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Tuesday, June 1
Mostly sunny in the day; while partly cloudy during night
- High 91 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
